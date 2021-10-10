Left Menu

Indonesia reports 894 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 894 within one day to 4,227,932, with the death toll adding by 39 to 142,651, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Jakarta [Indonesia], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 894 within one day to 4,227,932, with the death toll adding by 39 to 142,651, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, 1,584 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,060,851.

To date, at least 57.4 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 100.05 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added. The Indonesian government is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people, about 80 per cent of its total population. (ANI/Xinhua)

