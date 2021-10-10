Left Menu

Greece swept by torrential rains, 100 people evacuated in fire-stricken island

Greece was swept by a wet front this weekend which has caused significant damages in the island of Evia, which had suffered destructive wildfires in the summer, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Sunday.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 10-10-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 23:04 IST
Greece swept by torrential rains, 100 people evacuated in fire-stricken island
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Athens [Greece], October 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Greece was swept by a wet front this weekend which has caused significant damages in the island of Evia, which had suffered destructive wildfires in the summer, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Sunday. About 100 people were evacuated from various villages across the northeastern part of the island, as dozens of residencies and businesses flooded amidst torrential rains, mayor of Mantoudi George Tsapourniotis told Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The most affected areas were seaside settlements, across a distance of some 25 kilometres in the fire-stricken region, as scientists had predicted after the wildfires. Anti flooding works have started since August 20, but such projects take a lot of time, Fanis Spanos, Governor of Central Greece, told local Open television channel.

"We immediately need targeted works in specific areas," Efthymios Lekkas, professor of dynamic tectonic applied geology and disaster management at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, told the TV. Meteorologists said that the wet front will recede on Wednesday. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

