Brazil reports 182 more deaths from COVID-19

Brasilia [Brazil], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 182 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 601,011, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday. The ministry stated that another 8,639 cases of COVID-19 were also recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 21,575,820.

Brazil is second in the world behind the United States with the most deaths from COVID-19, as well as third in the number of cases behind the United States and India. The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected by the disease, with 4,383,381 cases and 150,756 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, which has reported 1,300,712 infections and 67,175 deaths.

Brazil had vaccinated 248.2 million people against the disease as of Saturday: 149.4 million (more than 70 per cent of the population) have received at least one dose and 98.8 million (more than 46 per cent) have been fully vaccinated, according to local media. (ANI/Xinhua)

