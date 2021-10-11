Brazilian President not allowed to watch football game over vaccination status

Brasilia [Brazil], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he was denied entry to the Santos vs Gremio football match because he did not have a COVID-19 vaccination certificate. "Why the card, vaccination passport? I just wanted to watch the Santos game, and they said he has to be vaccinated. Why is that?" Bolsonaro asked reporters on Sunday, adding that he has more antibodies than those who have received the shots.

A video of the president's conversation with the press in Guaruja, Sao Paulo, was released by Metropoles on Sunday. Bolsonaro is currently on vacation in Sao Paulo, according to local media reports. The Brazilian leader has expressed scepticism toward coronavirus vaccines and has not been inoculated. He contracted the coronavirus in July 2020. After being in quarantine for a couple of weeks, the right-wing president - an ardent opponent of lockdowns who often defies mask-wearing rules - returned to work. (ANI/Sputnik)

