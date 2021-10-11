Left Menu

Malaysia reports 7,373 new COVID-19 infections, 64 new deaths

Malaysia reported 7,373 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,339,594, according to the health ministry.

11-10-2021
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 7,373 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,339,594, according to the health ministry. Some two of the new cases were imported and 7,371 were local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 64 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,329. About 10,959 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 2,195,669.

Of the remaining 116,596 active cases, 759 are being held in intensive care and 408 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 129,518 doses administered on Sunday alone, and some 74.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 65.2 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

