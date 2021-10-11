US warns citizens to avoid Kabul hotel, vicinity citing 'security threats'
The United States has asked its citizens to avoid travelling to the Serena Hotel in Kabul and its vicinity because of security threats.
Kabul
Afghanistan
- Afghanistan
"U.S. citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately," US State Department said. (ANI)
