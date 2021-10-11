Left Menu

Kikkoman, a Japanese soy sauce cuisine, loved by people all over world

Kikkoman, a Japanese soy sauce, is a universal seasoning.

ANI | Noda | Updated: 11-10-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 11:30 IST
Kikkoman, a Japanese soy sauce cuisine, loved by people all over world
Founded in 1917, Kikkoman Corporation is based in Noda city of Japan's Chiba Prefecture.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kikkoman, a Japanese soy sauce, is a universal seasoning. The naturally brewed soy sauce is not only used for Japanese cuisine but is cherished in many countries around the world.

Founded in 1917, Kikkoman Corporation is based in Noda city of Japan's Chiba Prefecture. It produces soy sauce and other food seasonings to make the delicacies around the world more appetising.

"The original form of soy sauce was introduced from China in 1200 and like other things introduced from China, soy sauce was modified to fit Japanese food culture after 400 years since that original soy sauce was introduced. About the same time, a founding family started soy sauce manufacturing, Mogi Takanashi and Horikiri family had a great role in terms of development of the soy sauce industry in the region," said Osamu Mogi, Director & Senior managing executive officer, Kikkoman. "Noda locates close to the major production area of our raw materials, which means soybeans, wheat and salt and between two major rivers--the Tone river and the Edo river," he added.

During World War II, the soy sauce industry faced decline. However, Kikkoman preserved its original method of producing soy sauce. "Kikkoman's R&D department came up with the new method so that we could produce much larger quantity of soy sauce out from the same amount of soybean. And if we monopolise that method, we could be only surviving soy sauce manufacturing company in Japan now. But we decide differently. We open up that patent to the soy sauce industry free of charge. So we saved the soy sauce industry," said Osamu Mogi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021