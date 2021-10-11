Left Menu

Ten EU states call for inclusion of nuclear energy in 'green' list

Ten EU countries have spoken out in support of nuclear power, calling for its inclusion in the list of energies considered as virtuous both for the climate and the environment.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 11-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 11:31 IST
Ten EU states call for inclusion of nuclear energy in 'green' list
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Ten EU countries have spoken out in support of nuclear power, calling for its inclusion in the list of energies considered as virtuous both for the climate and the environment. France, Romania, the Czech Republic, Finland, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary published an op-ed in support of nuclear energy on Sunday.

They state, as quoted by Le Parisien, that it is "absolutely essential that nuclear energy be included in the framework of European taxonomy before the end of this year," since it "protects European consumers from price volatility" and contributes to the independence of EU electricity production sources amid surging gas prices. The ten countries also pointed out in their op-ed that the development of the EU nuclear industry could generate nearly a million highly qualified jobs in Europe.

The European Green Deal, proposed by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after she assumed the position in December 2019, aims to reduce the EU greenhouse gas emission to net-zero by 2050. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021