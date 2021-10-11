Left Menu

Oil storage tank catches fire in Southern Lebanon: Reports

A fire erupted in a fuel storage tank at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Monday, national media reported.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:26 IST
Oil storage tank catches fire in Southern Lebanon: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): A fire erupted in a fuel storage tank at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Monday, national media reported.

"Employees [of the civil defense service] began putting out a fire that broke out in one of the benzene storage tanks at the Zahrani facility," a source in the civil defense service told the Al-Jadeed TV channel.

The cause of the fire is unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021