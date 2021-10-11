Oil storage tank catches fire in Southern Lebanon: Reports

Beirut [Lebanon], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): A fire erupted in a fuel storage tank at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on Monday, national media reported.

"Employees [of the civil defense service] began putting out a fire that broke out in one of the benzene storage tanks at the Zahrani facility," a source in the civil defense service told the Al-Jadeed TV channel.

The cause of the fire is unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

