Left Menu

Greece-France pact a game-changer, to give naval supremacy to Athens over Turkey: Analyst

A pact between Greece and France is a "game-changer" in the Eastern Mediterranean as French frigates will give naval supremacy to Athens over Turkey, said a defence analyst.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 11-10-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 13:42 IST
Greece-France pact a game-changer, to give naval supremacy to Athens over Turkey: Analyst
Greek Defence Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Defence Minister Florence Parly. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

A pact between Greece and France is a "game-changer" in the Eastern Mediterranean as French frigates will give naval supremacy to Athens over Turkey, said a defence analyst. Greece on Thursday ratified a mutual defence pact with France, the first between two NATO members. The two countries are already bound to help each other from an attack originating outside the alliance.

Under the pact, Athens will buy three French warships as part of a strategy to boost its defence capacities in the Eastern Mediterranean amid recurring tensions with longtime foe Turkey. "The FDI frigate is the 5th generation of combat ship for naval supremacy and crisis management," Tehran Times quoted defence analyst Andreas Mountzouroulias as saying.

Mountzouroulias added, "This warship is designed for navies looking for a compact frigate able to perform a large range of missions stand-alone or within a task force either." Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the agreement as the cornerstone of an independent European defence policy.

"The defence of European interests in the Mediterranean now acquires new substance," Mitsotakis told parliament. "If attacked, our country will have at its side the most powerful military on the continent, the sole European nuclear power." Article 2 of the Partnership states that the pair will assist each other "with all the means at their disposal, in the event that armed force is needed, if they both ascertain that an attack is taking place against the territory of either."

Greece's main security threat comes from fellow NATO member Turkey. The two countries came to open hostilities in August last year as they battled over their conflicting claims to the Eastern Mediterranean. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021