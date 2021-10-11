US, UK warn citizens against staying in Kabul hotels amid 'increased security risks'

The United States and the United Kingdom have warned their citizens against staying in Kabul hotels, especially the Serena Hotel, due to increased security risks. "Because of security threats at the Serena Hotel, we advise U.S. citizens to avoid travelling to the hotel and the surrounding vicinity," the US Embassy in Afghanistan said in a security alert on Sunday.

All Americans who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately, the mission added. Meanwhile, the British government also advised its citizens to not stay in hotels in light of the increased risks, Sputnik reported.

"In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)," updated foreign travel advice by the British government read. The Serena Hotel, popular with business travellers and foreign guests, has been attacked in the past too.

In 2014, an attack perpetrated by teenage terrorist fighters claimed nine lives. The most recent attack of March 2020, when a rocket hit the outskirts of the hotel left two people injured. (ANI)

