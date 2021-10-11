Left Menu

2 killed, 12 missing after bus falls into river in China's Hebei

Two people were killed and another 12 went missing after a bus fell into a river in China's northern Hebei province on Monday.

ANI | Hebei | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:05 IST
2 killed, 12 missing after bus falls into river in China's Hebei
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Two people were killed and another 12 went missing after a bus fell into a river in China's northern Hebei province on Monday. "So far 39 people have been pulled out of the water, two of them are dead. Another 12 are missing," Sputnik quoted the regional emergency department as saying

The accident happened early in the morning when a bus carrying workers fell from a bridge into the Hutuo River in Pingshan County. In total, there were 51 people aboard. The cause of the accident is unknown.

The search and rescue operation continues in the area. The bus driver was detained pending an investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021