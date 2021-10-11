EAM Jaishankar gifts Indian epics, classics to Manas-Mahatma Gandhi library in Bishkek

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday gifted Indian epics and classics to the Manas-Mahatma Gandhi library at Chingiz Aitmatov National Academy in Bishkek. Jaishankar is visiting Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev.

"Very pleased to gift Indian epics and classics to the Manas-Mahatma Gandhi library in Bishkek. Applaud the leadership of Professor Turgunaliev in strengthening our cultural cooperation," the external affairs minister said in a tweet. Professor Topchubek Turgunaliev who is the President of the Academy was present to receive the gift.

Earlier, Jaishankar had also informed that India has agreed on a USD 200 million Line of Credit support for development projects in Kyrgyzstan. Jaishankar arrived in Bishkek on Sunday as part of a four-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia with an aim to further expand bilateral ties with the three Central Asian countries.

The external affairs minister will be in Kazakhstan from October 11 to 12 to attend the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the ministry of external affairs said. Jaishankar will visit Armenia on October 12 to 13 during which he will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and call on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

This will be the first-ever visit of an External Affairs Minister of India to independent Armenia. Jaishankar is scheduled to have meetings with his Armenian counterpart as well as call on the Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly of Armenia. (ANI)

