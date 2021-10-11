Left Menu

EU Council extends sanctions related to chemical weapons until October 2022

The Council of the European Union on Monday extended sanctions related to chemical weapons, including against Russians, until October 16, 2022.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:41 IST
EU Council extends sanctions related to chemical weapons until October 2022
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The Council of the European Union on Monday extended sanctions related to chemical weapons, including against Russians, until October 16, 2022.

"The Council today decided to extend the restrictive measures against the proliferation and use of chemical weapons for an additional year, until 16 October 2022," the Council said in a statement.

"The current sanctions regime was first introduced in 2018 to target individuals and entities directly responsible for the development and use of chemical weapons, as well as those providing financial, technical or material support," the statement added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021