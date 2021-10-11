Left Menu

One demonstrator dead, 20 officers injured at rally for indigenous rights in Chile

One person has died and 20 security officers sustained injuries at a rally held in support of indigenous rights in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:46 IST
One demonstrator dead, 20 officers injured at rally for indigenous rights in Chile
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

Santiago [Chile], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): One person has died and 20 security officers sustained injuries at a rally held in support of indigenous rights in the Chilean capital of Santiago. "During the demonstrations, a group of people wearing hoods was constantly attacking the police with firecrackers ..., one of them hit a protester. Unfortunately, that person died today due to the injuries sustained," police spokesman Gen. Enrique Monras Alvarez said.

The victim was Denisse Cortes Saavedra, a third-year law student at a university in Santiago. The 43-year-old woman died in a hospital, media reported. Twenty law enforcement officers also sustained injuries and were hospitalized, the BioBioChile radio station said, adding that 10 people were detained.

The national prosecution office has launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021