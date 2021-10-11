Left Menu

Putin, Pashinyan to discuss implementation of Karabakh agreements

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh at their negotiations on Tuesday in Moscow, the Kremlin said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-10-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:00 IST
"On October 12, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold negotiations in Moscow. They plan to discuss the implementation of the statements on Nagorno-Karabakh, which Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders made on November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, and further steps to strengthen regional stability and maintain economic ties," the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Putin and Pashinyan will also touch upon bilateral relations and cooperation within international alliances, the Kremlin added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

