Left Menu

David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens win 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens, announced the award-giving organisation on Monday.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:09 IST
David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens win 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics
Winners of 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics. (Pic Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics has been awarded one half to David Card and the other half jointly to Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens, announced the award-giving organisation on Monday.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 with one half to David Card "for his empirical contributions to labour economics" and the other half jointly to Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships".

"This year's Laureates - David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens - have provided us with new insights about the labour market and shown what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments. Their approach has spread to other fields and revolutionised empirical research," read The Nobel Prize statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021