Six people arrested in Turkey for alleged spying, came from Russia's Chechnya: Source

The six people arrested in Turkey for alleged espionage and planning an attack on foreign citizens are from Russia's Chechen Republic, a police source told Sputnik on Monday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The six people arrested in Turkey for alleged espionage and planning an attack on foreign citizens are from Russia's Chechen Republic, a police source told Sputnik on Monday. The CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country's police, the arrest of six people with Russian passports who allegedly plotted to attack foreigners and tried to obtain classified data. The police are said to have seized weapons, documents on electronic devices, and Russian passports while searching them.

"All six arrested are Russians from Chechnya," the source said. This information has not yet been officially confirmed by Turkish law enforcement authorities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

