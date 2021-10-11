Nearly 112 million COVID-19 vaccines doses administered in Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 112 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Turkey as of Monday, according to the country's health ministry. Over 46.3 million people, or 55.7 percent of the country's 83 million population, have taken their second shots, the ministry said.

But experts have warned that the pace of vaccination is slowing in the country, urging the public to get vaccinated before the winter months. In Turkey's biggest city of Istanbul, local authorities have been calling on people to get vaccinated at mobile vaccination centers. Currently, 70 percent of citizens aged 18 and above in Istanbul have received two vaccine doses.

Esin Davutoglu Senol, a professor of infectious diseases at Ankara-based Gazi University, said that people, even if vaccinated, must follow mask and social distancing measures in closed environments to avoid infection. (ANI/Xinhua)

