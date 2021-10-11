Left Menu

Nearly 112 million COVID-19 vaccines doses administered in Turkey

More than 112 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Turkey as of Monday, according to the country's health ministry.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:12 IST
Nearly 112 million COVID-19 vaccines doses administered in Turkey
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 112 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Turkey as of Monday, according to the country's health ministry. Over 46.3 million people, or 55.7 percent of the country's 83 million population, have taken their second shots, the ministry said.

But experts have warned that the pace of vaccination is slowing in the country, urging the public to get vaccinated before the winter months. In Turkey's biggest city of Istanbul, local authorities have been calling on people to get vaccinated at mobile vaccination centers. Currently, 70 percent of citizens aged 18 and above in Istanbul have received two vaccine doses.

Esin Davutoglu Senol, a professor of infectious diseases at Ankara-based Gazi University, said that people, even if vaccinated, must follow mask and social distancing measures in closed environments to avoid infection. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021