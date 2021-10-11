Left Menu

Israel appoints new chief for Shin Bet security service

The Israeli cabinet on Monday approved the nomination of Ronen Bar as the next director of the Shin Bet, its internal security service, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

11-10-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Israeli cabinet on Monday approved the nomination of Ronen Bar as the next director of the Shin Bet, its internal security service, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. Bar, 55, is expected to take office soon.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy from Tel Aviv University and a Master's degree in public administration from Harvard University. After his military service in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, Bar was recruited to the Shin Bet, where he served in "an operational position," said the statement.

In the Shin Bet, he served in multiple operations in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Lebanon, the office said. In his last position in the agency, he served as deputy director. The main activities of the Shin Bet are in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, where it carries out Palestinian-related counter-terrorism operations. (ANI/Xinhua)

