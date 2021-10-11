Left Menu

APSEZ not to handle EXIM containerized cargo from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan from Nov 15

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has issued a trade advisory stating that it will not handle Export-Import (EXIM) containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan with effect from November 15 till further notice.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-10-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 20:38 IST
APSEZ not to handle EXIM containerized cargo from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan from Nov 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has issued a trade advisory stating that it will not handle Export-Import (EXIM) containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan with effect from November 15 till further notice. The advisory signed by Subrat Tripathy, CEO of APSEZ (Ports) said that it will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice.

"Please be informed that with effect from November 15, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will not handle EXIM containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan," the advisory said. National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last week taken over the probe of the case relating to the seizure of 2988.21 kg of narcotics substance at Mundra Port, Gujarat on September 13.

The case relates to the seizure disguised as a consignment of 'semi-processed talc stones' originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran. Adani Group had earlier said in a statement that the law empowers the Customs Department and the DRI to open, examine and seize the unlawful cargo and that no port operator across the country can examine a container with their role being limited to running a port. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021