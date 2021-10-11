Myanmar reports 1,197 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

Yangon [Myanmar], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar on Monday reported 1,197 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a daily test positivity rate of 7.3 percent in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 479,848. The Ministry of Health said in a release that with 28 more deaths recorded from the pandemic nationwide, the coronavirus death toll has risen to 18,162.

According to the ministry, the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 stands currently at 432,457 in the Asian country, and over 4.52 million samples have so far been tested for COVID-19. Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)