9 killed, 15 injured in SW Nigeria road accident

A total of 9 passengers were killed and 15 others injured when two commuter buses collided on a busy road in Nigeria's southwestern state of Oyo at the weekend, the country's Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Monday.

Updated: 11-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:29 IST
9 killed, 15 injured in SW Nigeria road accident
Abuja [Nigeria], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 9 passengers were killed and 15 others injured when two commuter buses collided on a busy road in Nigeria's southwestern state of Oyo at the weekend, the country's Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Monday. Uche Chukwurah, a sector commander of the FRSC in Oyo, told reporters in Ibadan, the state capital, that the accident occurred on Saturday along the Moniya-Ibadan road in the Oyo metropolis.

Some of the injured passengers suffered broken limbs, said Chukwurah, who confirmed the vehicles on top speed had a head-on collision at a sharp bend of the road linking Ibadan. One of the vehicles also had a burst tyre on motion, said the traffic police official, while noting this might also be a cause of the collision.

Chukwurah cautioned motorists against speeding and urged them to always make sure that their vehicles were in good conditions before putting them on the road. Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. (ANI/Xinhua)

