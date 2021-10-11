Left Menu

UN chief calls on Taliban to keep promises to observe rights of women, girls

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Taliban should deliver on their promises to observe the rights of women and girls.

ANI | New York | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:11 IST
UN chief calls on Taliban to keep promises to observe rights of women, girls
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Taliban should deliver on their promises to observe the rights of women and girls.

"Since their takeover, the Taliban have - at various times - promised Afghan citizens -- including women, children, minority communities, former government employees -- that they would protect their rights," the UN chief recalled.

"I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021