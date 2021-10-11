Kazakhstan to host international forum on Paris Agreement goals on Wednesday

Almaty [Kazakhstan], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik) - The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan will host on October 13 the international conference "Ways to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and carbon neutrality of Kazakhstan," Presidential Press Secretary Berik Uali said. "The purpose of the event is to discuss ways for Kazakhstan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, priority areas of economic and social opportunities, and the key role of large-scale mobilization of funds for the transition to carbon neutrality," Uali said on Facebook.

According to Uali, high-ranking representatives of the UN, international experts, representatives of business entities and civil society, financial institutions, development partners and the media will also take part in the conference. The Paris Climate Agreement, the first global climate agreement signed by more than 190 countries in December 2015, sets out a global action plan to curb global warming.

The agreement does not imply a complete phase-out of fossil fuels. However, all parties must take measures toward reduction of emissions, technological re-equipment, and adaptation to climate change. In addition, the share of renewable energy sources should see an increasing ratio in current energy supplies.

Under Donald Trump, the United States withdrew from the agreement, but Joe Biden signed a decree on the United States' return to the agreement on the very first day of his presidency. (ANI/Sputnik)

