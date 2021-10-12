Left Menu

Turkey records highest daily COVID-19 cases since April

Turkey's number of new daily infections rose to a five-month high of 30,563 on Monday, new COVID-19 figures published by the Health Ministry showed.

12-10-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ankara [Turkey], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey's number of new daily infections rose to a five-month high of 30,563 on Monday, new COVID-19 figures published by the Health Ministry showed. The country saw a record 63,082 new cases in mid-April before daily infections leveled off to an average 7,000 in June. The daily count started climbing again in July, prompting warnings of a fourth wave in fall.

A further 188 virus-related deaths were reported on Monday. The all-time high was also recorded in April when 394 patients died over a 24-hour period. Turkey began the vaccine rollout in January after receiving the first batch of China's CoronaVac shot and is now using Pfizer and Sputnik V vaccines. More than 54 million people in the country of 84 million have received at least one dose. (ANI/Sputnik)

