At G20 summit today, PM Modi expected to highlight India's willingness, commitment to help Afghans with humanitarian aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan, called by Italy, chair of Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
By Naveen Kapoor Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan, called by Italy, chair of Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

On Tuesday, the world's richest economies will discuss the humanitarian crisis and terror risks emanating from Afghanistan. India has already shared its position that it stands with Afghans and is ready to continue its assistance programme. India has indicated in the also past that it wants unimpeded, unrestricted access.

New Delhi also called for the impartial distribution of assistance to all sections of society. Being one of the biggest donors, India has spent 3 billion dollars to rebuild the war-torn country. There are small and big India-built community and developmental projects in all provinces of Afghanistan. In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month, Prime Minister Modi had said that the world must fulfil its duty by providing help to the people in war-torn Afghanistan where women, children and minorities are in need.

In today's meet, other than outlining India's willingness to provide humanitarian support to Afghans, PM Modi is also expected to inform G 20 nations about the risks of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and how neighbouring country is aiding anti-India terror groups in Afghanistan. At a virtual meeting on Afghanistan organised by SCO last month, PM Modi emphasised and warned that if "instability and fundamentalism" persist in Afghanistan, it will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all over the world.

In today's G 20 meeting where the focus will be on the humanitarian crisis, other than G20 nations, Qatar, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the United Nations will also participate. The economic collapse of Afghanistan and the looming migrant crisis has caused concerns for the international community.

The majority of countries at G20 believe that the Taliban regime is far from getting legitimised, recognised as it has imposed a ban on women attending universities and has returned to harsh punishments and executions. G20 is also concerned about Afghanistan becoming safe haven for terrorism. However, there is a feeling that the world must focus on providing assistance to Afghans as the huge crisis is starting.

According to reports, a joint statement is expected at the end of the G20 meeting on Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

