Left Menu

Atleast 2 killed after small plane crashes into houses in South California

A small plane on Monday afternoon crashed into homes in Santee, 220 km south of Los Angeles, killing at least two people.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 12-10-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 08:21 IST
Atleast 2 killed after small plane crashes into houses in South California
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Los Angeles (California) [US], October 12 (ANI/Xinhua): A small plane on Monday afternoon crashed into homes in Santee, 220 km south of Los Angeles, killing at least two people. The local FOX 5 news channel reported that the plane, which took off from Yuma of Arizona, crashed around 12:15 PM (local time) and the authority who had no idea how many people were on the plane believed that the injuries were "non-survivable."

The plane, a Cessna 340A, is a six-seat aircraft with a twin piston engine. The video shot by FOX 5 showed that fire engines were dousing two homes totally destroyed in the crash. Authorities were still working to confirm that those inside the impacted homes were able to get out safely.

A man at the scene told a FOX 5 reporter that he got a call from a neighbour saying his mom and dad were rushed to the hospital. The cause of the crash was under investigation. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021