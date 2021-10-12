Left Menu

Putin congratulates Austria's Schallenberg on promotion to Chancellor

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Austria's former foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg on his new role as federal chancellor, following Sebastian Kurz's surprise resignation.

Putin congratulates Austria's Schallenberg on promotion to Chancellor
"Relations between Russia and Austria have traditionally been constructive. I hope your activities as the head of government will promote the development of bilateral cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our nations," Putin wrote in a message posted on his website.

Schallenberg was inaugurated two days after Kurz announced he would step aside to avoid chaos while he was under a corruption investigation. The 35-year-old conservative leader is suspected of using public funds to secure positive media coverage. (ANI/Sputnik)

