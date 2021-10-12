Left Menu

Russian lawmaker says borders not subject to revision after Kishida's remark on Kurils

The Russian territory is indivisible, and the borders are not to be revised, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper chamber's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's claim that his country's sovereignty extends to the southern Kuril Islands.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:44 IST
Representative image (Russian President and Japanese Prime Minister). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian territory is indivisible, and the borders are not to be revised, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper chamber's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's claim that his country's sovereignty extends to the southern Kuril Islands. "Kishida understands well that the Russian territory is indivisible, and the borders are not subject to revision, and all this is stipulated in our constitution," Dzhabarov noted.

Any infringement on the Russian territory will be perceived by Moscow as aggression, the senior lawmaker emphasized. "This is just an ostentatious show at a parliament meeting to calm down the Japanese society, political parties," Dzhabarov assumed. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

