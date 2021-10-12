Shringla meets US Naval Operations Chief, discusses India-US defence relations
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday and discussed India-US defence relations and ongoing maritime cooperation.
- Country:
- India
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday and discussed India-US defence relations and ongoing maritime cooperation. Taking to Twitter, Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said, "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed @USNavyCNO Admiral Michael Gilday on his official visit to India. They discussed India-US defence relations and ongoing maritime cooperation."
Earlier Gilday participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial and attending the ceremonial Guard of Honour in New Delhi. US Naval Chief is on a five-day official visit to India from October 11 to 15.
Admiral Gilday is scheduled to visit the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command at Mumbai and Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam wherein he would interact with the respective Commanders-in-Chief. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bharat Bandh: No impact in Mumbai; shops, transport operating as usual
ED visits Shiv Sena leader Adsul's Mumbai premises to serve summons
Mumbai City FC confirm signing of goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz
Navi Mumbai man held for vehicle hire fraud; 23 cars worth Rs 72.90 lakh seized
WBR Corp organized Mega Event Iconic Achievers Award at Mumbai