Kazakhstan: EAM Jaishankar emphasises CICA's relevance in addressing contemporary challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday emphasised the relevance of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 in addressing contemporary challenges, including terrorism, pandemics and protection of global commons.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:48 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the collective call of Foreign Ministers on Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday emphasised the relevance of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 in addressing contemporary challenges, including terrorism, pandemics and protection of global commons. Jaishankar spoke at the collective call of Foreign Ministers on Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said," Spoke at the collective call of FMs on Kazakh President @TokayevKZ. Appreciated Kazakhstan's initiative in consolidating the unique CICA forum. Underlined its relevance in addressing contemporary challenges, including terrorism, pandemics and protection of global commons."Jaishankar even highlighted that developments in Afghanistan have generated understandable concern. "Highlighted that Afghanistan developments have generated understandable concern. Voice of CICA can be a positive factor in shaping a global response. The progress of CICA adds to the case for reformed multilateralism," he added.

Jaishankar arrived at Nur-Sultan on Monday to participate in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021. Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA. (ANI)

