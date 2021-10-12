6.4 magnitude quake jolts Greece's Crete island
Earthquake with 6.4 magnitude rocked the shore of the Greek island of Crete today at 9
ANI | Athens | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:58 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Earthquake with 6.4 magnitude rocked the shore of the Greek island of Crete today at 9:24 UTC.
"M6.4 Earthquake Crete, Greece Oct-12 09:24 UTC," tweeted US Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake took place 0 km SSE of Palekastro, Greece. The epicenter, with a depth of 10 kilometers, was initially determined to be at 35.193°N degrees' north latitude and 26.256°E degrees' east longitude. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement