BTS' 'Blood Sweat & Tears' hits 800 million views

K-pop group BTS' 'Blood Sweat & Tears' music video reached 800 million views.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:06 IST
BTS' 'Blood Sweat & Tears' reached 800 million views. (Photo Credit - Big Hit Music). Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], October 12 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BTS' 'Blood Sweat & Tears' music video reached 800 million views. According to the BTS' agency Big Hit Music on the 11th, the MV (music video) of their second full-length album 'WINGS'' title song 'Blood Sweat & Tears' released in October 2016 hit 800 million views on YouTube at 2:52 pm on the 10th. As a result, BTS achieved the seventh MV record that surpassed 800 million views.

'Blood Sweat & Tears' is the Moombahton Trap genre song that has lyrics about the conflict and growth of youth in temptation. Its trendy style and large-scale MV give the flow to fans. BTS earlier entered the US Billboard's main album chart 'Billboard 200' for the 3 consecutive times with 'WINGS,' which includes the track 'Blood Sweat & Tears,' following 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2' in 2015 and 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Young Forever' in 2016. BTS was also ranked on the UK's official album chart for the first time as a K-pop artist.

Currently, BTS has 34 MVs that have more than 100 million views. 'DNA' and 'Boy with Luv' achieved 1.3 billion views, 'Dynamite' 1.2 billion views, and 'MIC Drop' remix, 'Fake Love', and 'IDOL' 1 billion views each. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

