Jaishankar urges CICA Foreign Ministers to ensure Afghan soil not used for supporting terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday urged the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Foreign Ministers in the 2021 Ministerial that Afghan territory should not be used for supporting terrorism. Speaking at the Joint Meeting of CICA Foreign Ministers with the President of Kazakhstan Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, he said, "Recent developments in Afghanistan have generated understandable concern in the region and beyond. Ensuring that Afghan territory is not used for supporting terrorism and promoting the formation of an inclusive Government is widely recognized as priorities. The voice of CICA can be a positive factor in shaping the response of the international community."

He advised the forum to strengthen collective resolve to tackle terrorism, arms trafficking, narcotics trade, and other forms of trans-national crimes. "Strengthening our collective resolve to tackle terrorism, arms trafficking, narcotics trade and other forms of trans-national crimes is more important than ever before. The habits of cooperation encouraged by CICA can be helpful in this regard," said Jaishankar.

"Developments in Asia are closely connected with those of the world. Whether it is the scourge of terrorism and extremism, the health, economic and social effects of the pandemic, the protection of the global commons, or the goals of sustainable development, we must appreciate the indivisibility of our existence. Such awareness leads us to work together across a broad range of domains," added Jaishankar. Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organizations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA. Jaishankar also stressed multilateralism and democratic decision-making. He said, "The changes in the world order that are reflected in the consolidation of CICA also make a powerful case for reformed multilateralism. Our diverse world must find more ways to practice democratic decision making."

He also assured that CICA members are fully committed to the goal of enhancing peace, security, and stability in Asia. "As CICA approaches its 30th year, let me assure you, President, that we Members are fully committed to the goal of enhancing peace, security, and stability in Asia. Today's meeting will be one more step in that direction," added Jaishankar.

This year's chair was of Kazakhstan and he extended gratitude for the outstanding arrangements and generous hospitality of Kazakhstan for the CICA Foreign Ministers Meeting. "We are glad that the vision of the first President of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, of establishing CICA as a forum for promoting peace and stability in Asia has come a long way. We look forward to his continuing guidance," the EAM said.

"Kazakhstan's Chairmanship and contribution continue to be a strong force in advancing this unique forum and its objectives. This gathering allows a broad range of nations to address shared concerns and interests in a collaborative manner. It has never been more needed than today," further elaborated Jaishankar. (ANI)

