Jaishankar meets Mongolian counterpart, discusses development partnership
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed "development partnership".
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed "development partnership". He assured that India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour.
"Delighted to meet my new Mongolian colleague @BattsetsegBatm2. Discussed our strong development partnership. India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour," Jaishankar tweeted. On Monday, Jaishankar arrived at Nur-Sultan and participated in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 on Tuesday.
Jaishankar began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.
It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hesitant as oil hits 3-year highs
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares swing higher, oil surges to 3-year peak
McKinsey Report: Asia-Pacific digital banking accelerating, led by emerging markets
Jaishankar meets Singaporean counterpart in US; discusses Indo-Pacific, COVID-19
Jaishankar arrives in Mexico to discuss bilateral, trade and investment cooperation