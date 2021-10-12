Jaishankar meets Mongolian counterpart, discusses development partnership

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed "development partnership".

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:26 IST
EAM Jaishankar meets Mongolian counterpart on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed "development partnership". He assured that India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour.

"Delighted to meet my new Mongolian colleague @BattsetsegBatm2. Discussed our strong development partnership. India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour," Jaishankar tweeted. On Monday, Jaishankar arrived at Nur-Sultan and participated in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial 2021 on Tuesday.

Jaishankar began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. Established in 1999, CICA is a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and 9 observer states and 5 observer organisations India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

