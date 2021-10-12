Left Menu

Afghanistan crisis may lead to skyrocketing illegal arms trade, warns Russia

The turmoil in Afghanistan has exacerbated an entire slew of problems and it may lead to skyrocketing of the illegal arms trade.

12-10-2021
The turmoil in Afghanistan has exacerbated an entire slew of problems and it may lead to skyrocketing of the illegal arms trade. Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council Alexander Venediktov said on Tuesday said that illegal arms trade may soar to unprecedented proportions, reported TASS.

"We have to state that the situation in that country poses a whole number of very serious threats not only to regional security but primarily to the national security of our country," the official said at a Russian Academy of Sciences' session focusing on Afghanistan. He specified that these threats include terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, mass migration and "the export of radicalism", reported TASS.

"This also refers to illegal arms trade that may take on quite unprecedented dimensions in the context of the latest developments," said Venediktov. He also pointed out, "the United States has never provided such massive military and technical assistance to any of its allies in NATO and other organizations as it did to Afghanistan."

Given all these threats, the Afghan problems remain the focus of both Russia's Security Council as a whole and its scientific council, Venediktov said, reported TASS. (ANI)

