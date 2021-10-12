Left Menu

Norway's Prime Minister steps down after defeat in parliamentary elections

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday she has submitted a petition for the resignation of her government to King Harald V after the ruling Conservative Party was defeated by the Labour Party in the September elections.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Oslo [Norway], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday she has submitted a petition for the resignation of her government to King Harald V after the ruling Conservative Party was defeated by the Labour Party in the September elections. The September 13 elections resulted in the Labour Party gaining 26.4% of the vote against the Conservatives' 20.5%. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere and Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum agreed to form a new government.

"The parliamentary elections on September 13, 2021 led to the creation of a parliamentary basis for a new government. Therefore, today at 1 p.m. [11:00 GMT] at the meeting of the Council of State, I am submitting a resignation letter of the government," Solberg said, as quoted in a press release on the Norwegian government's website. Now King Harald V of Norway will have to task Stoere with forming a new cabinet.

The elections to Norway's 169-seat legislature use the proportional representation system based on party lists in 19 districts. The Labour Party has been the largest political force in the kingdom for many years. Since the 1960s, the party has repeatedly been in power, and only in the 2013 elections was it voted into opposition. (ANI/Sputnik)

