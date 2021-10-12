Singapore reports 2,976 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, October 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,976 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 132,205, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Of the new cases, 2,721 were in the community, 251 were in migrant worker dormitories, and four were imported cases.

A total of 1,619 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 291 serious illnesses requiring oxygen supplementation, and 42 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH. Besides, 11 more cases have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

As of Monday, 83 per cent of the local population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

