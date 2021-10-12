Left Menu

Singapore reports 2,976 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 2,976 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 132,205, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

ANI | Updated: 12-10-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 21:47 IST
Singapore reports 2,976 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, October 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,976 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 132,205, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Of the new cases, 2,721 were in the community, 251 were in migrant worker dormitories, and four were imported cases.

A total of 1,619 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 291 serious illnesses requiring oxygen supplementation, and 42 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH. Besides, 11 more cases have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

As of Monday, 83 per cent of the local population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021