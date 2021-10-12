Left Menu

Pak traders announce strike over murder of nine persons near Sindh border

Sadiqabad traders near the Sindh border announced the shutter-down strike in the tehsil on Tuesday against the murder of nine people.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:10 IST
Pakistan traders calls strike against nine murders. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Sadiqabad traders near the Sindh border announced the shutter-down strike in the tehsil on Tuesday against the murder of nine people. Dacoits belonging to Indhar gang gunned down nine men on Sunday at a petrol pump near Chowk Mahi for informing police about their criminal activities and hideouts, reported Dawn.

Some locals told the media that Janu Indhar Gang was active in the area and Janu was spotted near Sadiqabad-Guudu road but the police did not arrest him. They said traders and farmers were living in a constant state of fear as they were receiving kidnapping threats for not paying the ransom, reported Dawn.

A farmer said the victims were for not paying the ransom. According to some media men working in the area, the district police had negotiated with the Indhar Gang some weeks back and offered the gang safe passage if its members laid down arms and started a normal life. But police denied making any offer to the outlaws, reported Dawn.

Some locals were of the view that police could not control the dacoits and sought deployment of rangers. The representatives of Anjuman Tajran in a news conference on Monday sought action against senior police officers deputed in the district and Bahawalpur police range for their failure to take action against the gang in time.

A large number of people attended funeral prayers for the slain at Chowk Mahi, reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

