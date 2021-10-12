Left Menu

Pakistan Journalist body warns of long march in November over media authority bill

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Shehzada Zulfiqar has announced a long march next month if Imran Khan-led government fails to accept their demands.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Shehzada Zulfiqar has announced a long march next month if Imran Khan-led government fails to accept their demands. The PFUJ chief said if the government did not accept the union's demands, including withdrawal of the media authority bill, reinstatement of sacked workers and reversal of pay cuts, a long march would be launched by November 12 from Quetta and passing through Karachi, Hyderabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore it would culminate in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

He warned the government of dire consequences if the Pakistan Medical Authority Bill was enforced. According to the publication, PFUJ Secretary General Nasir Zaidi explained to the participants the aims and objectives of the convention, adding the union also stood against fake news and demanded the government remain fair in the struggle for healthy journalism and refrain from unnecessary restrictions on the media.

Earlier, a PFUJ termed the proposed law as a "draconian and black law" according to media reports. Punjab Chief Minister Nadeem Qureshi's spokesperson said that the government policy objections were coming up regarding fake news.

The spokesperson said that it was important that they know the facts about any news they were going through today. He also stressed that the payments of the media houses had been cleared by the government, the Pakistani publication added. (ANI)

