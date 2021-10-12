Indian Army chief Naravane arrives in Sri Lanka
Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday.
Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He was welcomed by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport.
"Gen Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka and was extended a warm welcome by General Shavendra Silva Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport," the Indian Army said in a tweet. Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet that the visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka.
General Naravane is on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties, according to army officials. He is slated to meet the top politician and military leadership of the island nation during his visit. (ANI)
