US embassy in Colombia probing cases of 'Havana Syndrome' among staff

The US Embassy in Colombia is investigating several cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome that has allegedly affected some of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Embassy in Colombia is investigating several cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome that has allegedly affected some of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The report said, citing emails sent to embassy personnel, that the State Department promised to address the issue while they work to determine how many staffers have been affected. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

