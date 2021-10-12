Left Menu

Iran reports 13,391 new COVID-19 cases

Iran on Tuesday reported 13,391 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count of infections to 5,729,785.

12-10-2021
Iran reports 13,391 new COVID-19 cases
Tehran [Iran], October 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Tuesday reported 13,391 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count of infections to 5,729,785. The pandemic also claimed 213 more lives in the past 24 hours, bringing Iran's total death toll from the virus to 123,081, said Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 5,249,956 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,124 remained in intensive care units, according to the ministry. By Tuesday, a total of 46,250,501 Iranians had received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 20,778,880 of them have taken two jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

