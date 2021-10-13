Left Menu

Girls, teachers urge Taliban to reopen schools

Girls and teachers have urged the Taliban to reopen schools for girls and young women.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-10-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 09:17 IST
Girls, teachers urge Taliban to reopen schools
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Girls and teachers have urged the Taliban to reopen schools for girls and young women. Schools for girls have been closed for about two months after the Taliban takeover. Only three provinces in Afghanistan-- Balkh, Kunduz and Sar-i- Pul-- have reopened schools for girls, TOLOnews reported.

Madina, a 12th-grade student of a school in Kabul wished for schools to reopen in the capital city and other provinces too. "I am optimistic about reopening schools in some provinces. We wish that schools will be opened in Kabul and other provinces. As the winter is coming and the weather is getting cold and facilities are very limited in public schools, so then we can't study," she said.

Ashoqullah, who is a schoolteacher, said that girls have the right to education and schools must be reopened immediately. "Girls also have the right to education and the schools must be immediately opened. A big section of society, which is women, should not be affected," Ashoqullah said, TOLOnews reported.

Earlier on Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Taliban has broken all the promises made to Afghan women and girls. "I am alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken," Guterres said.

He further appealed to the Taliban to keep their promises under the international human rights law. "I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and their obligations under international human rights law." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021