Malaysia reports 7,276 new COVID-19 infections, 103 new deaths

Malaysia reported another 7,276 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 23,53,579, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-10-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 10:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 7,276 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 23,53,579, according to the health ministry. None of the new cases is imported, with all being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 103 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,525. About 10,555 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 22,17,057.

Of the remaining 1,08,997 active cases, 722 are being held in intensive care and 386 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 2,09,534 doses administered on Tuesday alone and some 75.2 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 66.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

