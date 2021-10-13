Pak opposition party holds protest against Imran Khan govt over inflation, unemployment, corruption

Lashing out at the Imran Khan government over inflation, corruption and rising unemployment, the local activists and workers of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Tuesday protested against the government in Bannu city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported. The local activists and workers of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Tuesday blocked the road for traffic to protest the prevailing unbearable price-hike, unemployment and rampant corruption in the country, The News International reported.

The protesters comprising PPP activists and workers and affiliated wings, including People's Youth Organisation and People's Students Federation came in processions from various areas of the district and gathered outside the press club and blocked the road for traffic, said the Pakistani publication. According to The News International, PPP district president Malik Idrees Khan, general secretary Taj Muhammad advocate, Shakil Khan advocate, Shahzeb Khan, Arif Nizami and others said that people were compelled to commit suicide due to price-hike and unemployment.

They lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for reneging on the pledges he made during the election and betraying the people, the publication said. Earlier this week, Pakistan's Awami National Party (ANP) also launched a hunger strike camp and said that the prime minister had not fulfilled the promises he had made with the nation before the general elections. (ANI)

