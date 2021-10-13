Left Menu

Toll from north China bus accident rises to 14

The death toll of a bus accident in north China's Hebei Province has risen to 14 after the body of the last missing passenger was found, said the on-site rescue headquarters on Wednesday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-10-2021 21:39 IST
Toll from north China bus accident rises to 14
The death toll of a bus accident in north China's Hebei Province has risen to 14 after the body of the last missing passenger was found, said the on-site rescue headquarters on Wednesday. A shuttle bus carrying 51 people fell from a bridge into the Hutuo River in Pingshan County in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang at approximately 7 am Monday, Xinhua reported.

The bus belongs to the steel company Jingye Group. Thirty-seven people survived, including the bus driver, and 14 drowned. The driver has been placed in police custody. The rescue work has been declared over.

Provincial authorities have established an investigation team to determine the cause of the accident. (ANI)

