Singapore reports 3,190 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,190 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 135,395, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. Of the new cases, 2,721 were recorded in the community, 498 were in migrant worker dormitories, and six were imported.

A total of 1,507 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 300 in a serious condition requiring oxygen supplementation, and 46 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH. Besides, nine more cases have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.

As of Tuesday, 84 percent of the local population have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 percent have received at least one dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

