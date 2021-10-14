Left Menu

Malaysia reports 7,950 new COVID-19 infections; 68 deaths

Malaysia reported another 7,950 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 23,61,529, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 11:43 IST
Malaysia reports 7,950 new COVID-19 infections; 68 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur, October 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 7,950 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 23,61,529, according to the health ministry. Of the new cases, 29 cases were imported and 7,921 were local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 68 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,593. About 10,832 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 22,27,889. Of the remaining 1,06,047 active cases, 722 are being held in intensive care and 380 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 2,07,520 doses of vaccines administered on Wednesday alone and some 75.4 per cent of the population have received at least one dose while 66.6 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021